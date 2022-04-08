ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for the second round at Augusta National

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
Sungjae Im of South Korea opened with a 5-under-par 67 and will take a one-shot lead  over Cameron Smith into Friday's second round of the Masters. But lurking just four shots behind in a tie for 10th place is Tiger Woods, playing competitively for the first time since his near-fatal car crash less than 14 months ago,

Woods' last tournament was the November 2020 Masters, won by Dustin Johnson.

Interestingly, the two golfers who tied for second that year – Im and Smith – are once again at the top of the leaderboard.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Friday's second round at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club:

Patrons enter the course by the Masters scoreboard. Andrew Davis Tucker-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

'He's an inspiration to us all': Tiger Woods has magical moments in Masters return | Opinion

Tiger in contention?: Opening door for Tiger is never a good idea. At Augusta National, it's a terrible idea. | Opinion

First round recap: Tiger Woods 1-under after first round; Sungjae Im leads

What time does Round 2 start?

The second round begins at 8 a.m. ET with Sandy Lyle and Stewart Hagestad  the first golfers to tee off.

What TV channel is the Masters on?

ESPN will broadcast live coverage of the second round from 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET and a replay from 8-11 p.m. ET.

A Spanish-language simulcast will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Masters online?

Live action from Round 2 from Augusta National can be live streamed at Masters.com , the Masters app and ESPN+ beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the options including featured groups, holes 4, 5, 6, Amen Corner (11th, 12th and 13th holes) and holes 15 and 16.

Paramount+ will stream second-round highlights beginning at 11:35 p.m. ET.

What is the weather forecast?

Friday's forecast for Augusta, Georgia, calls for cool conditions in the morning, but with an afternoon high of 66 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the WSW at 16 mph, with gusts to 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Second round tee times

(All times Eastern)

8:00 AM: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad

8:11 AM: Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 AM: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 AM: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd

8:44 AM: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 AM: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 AM: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:17 AM: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakaiima

9:39 AM: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 AM: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 AM: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 AM: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 AM: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 AM: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:45 AM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlory

10:56 AM: Jose Maria Olazabal, J. J. Spaun

11:18 AM: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser

11:29 AM: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 AM: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 AM: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

12:02 PM: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 PM: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 PM: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis

12:35 PM: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 PM: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 PM: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 PM: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 PM: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

2:03 PM: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

