First Private Mission Readies For Launch To ISS

Like many other Ukrainians living in the U.S., 35-year-old Roman Malantchouk has watched in horror as Russia has bombed and shelled its way through his home country. Malantchouk--the founder of Hoboken, New Jersey-based architecture and design firm walkTHIShouse--continually phoned family and monitored news reports, but could not assuage his sadness and nagging sense that he ought to do more. So, with the help of friends and family, in just one weekend he launched an online donation effort to get supplies and financial help to those in need in his hometown of Chervonohrad. Here, he tells Inc. how his immigrant experience influenced his entrepreneurial journey--and, in turn, how that journey has led him to giving back.--as told to Lindsay Blakely.

