ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

First Private Mission Readies For Launch To ISS

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first fully private mission to the International Space Station is set to blast off Friday with a four-member crew from startup company Axiom Space. The partnership has been hailed by NASA, which sees it as a key step in its goal to commercialize the region of space known as "low...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Ax-1 private mission to space station: Live updates

On April 3, 2022, SpaceX and the private spaceflight company Axiom Space will make history with the launch of Ax-1, the first all-private mission to the International Space Station. Ax-1 will send four private space travelers on a 10-day trip to the station to conduct science and push commercial spaceflight...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

Axiom Space, SpaceX target April for ISS launch with private crew

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Axiom Space and SpaceX have pushed back their planned launch date of the Axiom Mission 1, which will take the first-ever all-private crew to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center, according to a news release. Pending range availability, Ax-1 will launch no earlier...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
UPI News

Three-man Russian crew launches, headed to ISS

March 18 (UPI) -- Three Russian cosmonauts launched to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft Friday, NASA confirmed. The spacecraft reached orbit safely. The three men make up the first all-Russian crew to fly to together in more than two decades, the head of Russia's federal space...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
News4Jax.com

NASA, SpaceX Adjust Target Launch Date for Crew-4 Mission

NASA and SpaceX have set a new launch date to send four astronauts to the International Space Station. The new launch date is no earlier than Tuesday, April 19. The previous date was set for March 30. The Axiom Mission 1 crew will fly on Dragon Endeavour to and from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WPMI

Impact100 Mobile is ready to launch!

Impact100 Mobile is a nonprofit organization comprised of women with a desire to make a difference in the lives of others and to make Mobile a better place to live. Membership is open to all women who embrace the same goals. Be sure to check our their launch event, happening...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilan Ramon
Bay News 9

SpaceX launches record 12th mission of the Falcon 9 rocket

FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its record 12th mission of the Falcon 9 rocket overnight, carrying 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The launched occurred at 12:42 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This Falcon 9 first stage booster previously launched Dragon’s first crew demonstration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inc.com

How This Entrepreneur Launched a Scrappy Mission to Get Aid to His Ukrainian Hometown

Like many other Ukrainians living in the U.S., 35-year-old Roman Malantchouk has watched in horror as Russia has bombed and shelled its way through his home country. Malantchouk--the founder of Hoboken, New Jersey-based architecture and design firm walkTHIShouse--continually phoned family and monitored news reports, but could not assuage his sadness and nagging sense that he ought to do more. So, with the help of friends and family, in just one weekend he launched an online donation effort to get supplies and financial help to those in need in his hometown of Chervonohrad. Here, he tells Inc. how his immigrant experience influenced his entrepreneurial journey--and, in turn, how that journey has led him to giving back.--as told to Lindsay Blakely.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Tourism#Axiom Space#Axiom 1#American#Canadian#Israeli#Blue Origin
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
41K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy