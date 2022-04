A few of the 4A schools got together in Casper for a track meet at Kelly Walsh on Saturday with various forms of weather, It was sunny then cloudy, with a bit of wind, and then rain with thunder. Most of all, it was an opportunity to pre-qualify for the state meet that will be next month at the Harry Geldein Stadium. So there was maximum effort despite the conditions.

CASPER, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO