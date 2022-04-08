ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtXXY_0f34Pgia00
Malaysia Missing Divers This photo released by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) shows search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor's Mersing, Malaysia Friday, April 8, 2022. Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.(Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP ) (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.

Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.

The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the dive site.

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, of France; Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, of Britain; and his Dutch son, Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities have deployed two planes, 18 boats and about 90 personnel, including rescue divers as they expanded the search area.

Maritime officials said Grodem was providing dive training for the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licenses.

“Based on her account, the three others managed to surface. With their equipment, their full gear and their experience, we believe there is a strong chance of finding them alive,” district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing said Thursday.

The boat's skipper was detained for further investigation, and Johor's state ruler suspended diving activities off Mersing. There are five islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Diver Found Dead On Ocean Floor

Coast Guard, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Report Body Located. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several hours after the United States Coast Guard reported that Robert K. McIntyre was missing and last seen diving in Palm Beach County, the Coast Guard and PBSO […] The article Missing Diver Found Dead On Ocean Floor appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divers#Kuala Lumpur#Diving#Ap#Malaysian#Europeans#Norwegian#Dutch#Maritime
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Malaysia
SFGate

China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities officially confirmed Saturday that there were no survivors in the crash of a China Eastern 737-800 earlier this week with 132 people on board. The announcement by an official of the Civil Aviation Administration of China at a late-night news conference was followed by...
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

'It's not the end': The children who survived Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine — (AP) — The coffin was made from pieces of a closet. In a darkened basement under a building shaking from the bombardment of war, there were few other options. Six-year-old Vlad watched as his mother was carried out of the shelter last month and to...
SOCIETY
WDBO

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city's top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Seoul: North Korea destroying S. Korean-owned golf course

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea is destroying a South Korean-owned golf course at a scenic mountain resort in the second confirmed case of South Korean assets being eliminated in an area where the rivals once ran a joint tour program, officials said Tuesday in Seoul.
WORLD
WDBO

Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Gunmen kill family of 8 near Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Gunmen burst into a home just north of Mexico City and killed eight members of a family, including four children. Prosecutors in the State of Mexico, which borders the capital, said the shootings occurred in the township of Tultepec, just north of the capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video shows reportedly starving Shanghai residents screaming from homes during weekslong mass COVID-19 lockdown

Chilling videos that went viral over the weekend appear to show starving residents of Shanghai, China screaming out of their windows and jumping to their deaths as the city of 26 million people enters its third week of strict COVID-19 lockdown. The authoritarian order bars people from leaving their apartments for any reason, leaving many to go without food and other basic living necessities for possibly weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Russian war worsens fertilizer crunch, risking food supplies

KIAMBU COUNTY, Kenya — (AP) — Monica Kariuki is about ready to give up on farming. What is driving her off her 10 acres of land outside Nairobi isn’t bad weather, pests or blight — the traditional agricultural curses — but fertilizer: It costs too much.
WORLD
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy