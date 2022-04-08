ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spire donates $5,000 to Scott County Sheriff Department

By Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
Scott County Sheriff Tom Eddinger (right) thanks Alex Sammet, Spire's manager of right of way and land management, for a $5,000 donation. (Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree / Journal-Courier)

WINCHESTER — Spire Energy, or Spire's STL Pipeline, has donated $5,000 to Scott County Sheriff's Department for its canine program and the purchase of equipment for its drug prevention program.

Representatives of Spire Energy presented a check Thursday to Scott County Sheriff's Department.

Alex Sammet, Spire's manager of right of way and land management, said Spire tries to donate to local communities, especially to first responders.

"This is our way of supporting the Scott County Sheriff's Department and the work that they do daily to protect the community," Sammet said. "I hope that this positively impacts not just the sheriff's department but also the citizens of the county."

Sheriff Tom Eddinger said the money will go to help buy equipment for the county to be used in its drug prevention program, such as cameras and other equipment.

"We work closely with the drug task force, but with this we can purchase tools and equipment locally," Eddinger said. "The money can go to buying equipment so we don't have to rely on the task force all the time."

Eddinger said it sometimes takes time for the task force to respond, so having their own equipment means Scott County deputies will be able to respond more rapidly.

“Drugs are a growing problem in our schools, communities and surrounding counties,” Eddinger said in a release. “And drugs breed other problems, including burglaries and other crimes. This donation from Spire will help us secure the resources we need to manage these issues within our community and try to keep everyone safe.”

Sammet said he believes the way the funds will be spent will be good for the community.

"Those sound like great ways to keep the community safe and enhance it as well," Sammet said. "We fully support those endeavors."

The funds also will go to help start a canine program for the department.

"I've been trying to get a canine program in the county," Eddinger said. "The closest we have to use is Roodhouse, Greene County. This will be another tool for our officers to use."

Between getting the dog and other equipment for the canine program, it will cost at least $15,000, Eddinger said.

"This is a good start," he said.

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
