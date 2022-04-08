ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Local leaders react to Jackson’s historic confirmation to Supreme Court

By Gayle Ong
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDKwN_0f34OUc100

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Reactions are pouring in to the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee watched with pride as the senate voted to confirm Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“(Jackson’s) judicial temperament is exactly what we need at this point in our history,” Lee said. “She has a very clear understanding of the constitution of the law. She’s very objective and she’s said over and over and over again she is not a policymaker, she is not a legislature. She is a judge.”

The vote, 53 to 47, came down largely along party lines.

San Jose mayor’s Twitter gets hacked by NFT sneaker account

“This is a day for rejoicing and a day that the senate came through at least 53 of them came through and voted the right way and they will be remembered well in history,” said retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Ladoris Cordell.

Cordell, who is the first Black woman to serve as judge in Northern California, cautions life on the court isn’t always easy for a trailblazer.

“What this justice will likely find is pressure,” Cordell said. “There will be pressure from those expecting her to fail and not to do well and there’s pressure from those many more I hope who are expecting her to do well and hoping that she will.”

An appointment Cordell and legal scholars agree on is Jackson will bring an important and fresh perspective to the court.

“She’s going to bring into that room not only her demographic background she’s going to bring information that they may never have,” said San Jose State political science lecturer Donna Crane. “In addition to being the first Black woman, she was a federal public defender she will have stories and experiences to tell in that room that they never heard before.”

Justice Jackson is expected to take her seat on the court in October.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Society
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
City
Jackson, CA
The Independent

Idaho Republican storms off after reporter asks why she spoke at event hosted by white nationalist

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inmate asks judges to halt firing squad or electrocution

A South Carolina inmate set to die either by a firing squad or in the electric chair later this month is asking the state Supreme Court to halt his execution until judges can determine if either method is cruel and unusual punishment.Richard Bernard Moore is set to die April 29 unless a court steps in. He has until next Friday to choose between the South Carolina's electric chair, which has been used twice in the past 30 years, or being shot by three volunteers who are prison workers in rules the state finalized last month.State law also allows...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lee
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Nft#Trailblazer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy