HOLLYWOOD—I was impressed with last week’s episode of “The Walking Dead.” It was fun, exciting and brought me back into the foray of why I love this series so much. This week’s episode, ‘Trust’ saw the aftermath of the mayhem caused by Toby as Daryl and the others were forced to clean up the mess. Aaron and Gabriel fabricated a tale to Lance about what transpired in the apartment complex and he was not buying what was being sold fully, as Daryl was asked to cosign that tale.

