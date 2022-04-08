Baseball: Warriors cruise past Willamina, 20-1

The Warrenton baseball team bounced back from a loss at Rainier a day before with a five-inning, 20-1 win Thursday over Willamina at Huddleston Field.

Warrenton put up 13 runs in the third inning, and freshman pitcher Talon McGrorty did the rest, tossing five innings and allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

In his first start, Warrenton's Damon Campbell was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Josh Earls had a double and drove in four runs, and Parker Greenawald had a two-run single for the Warriors.

Rainier 6, Warriors 4

Rainier scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday, and that was enough to defeat Warrenton 6-4 in a Coastal Range baseball league opener at Rainier.

Dylon Atwood was solid on the mound for the Warriors, limiting the Columbians to six hits and a walk, but Rainier took advantage of four hit batters and four Warrenton errors in the fifth for the Columbians' big inning.

Ethan Caldwell had a two-run double for the Warriors, who left the bases loaded in the second and fourth innings, and stranded two in the sixth.