ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenton, OR

Baseball: Warriors cruise past Willamina, 20-1

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

The Warrenton baseball team bounced back from a loss at Rainier a day before with a five-inning, 20-1 win Thursday over Willamina at Huddleston Field.

Warrenton put up 13 runs in the third inning, and freshman pitcher Talon McGrorty did the rest, tossing five innings and allowing just one hit with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

In his first start, Warrenton's Damon Campbell was 2-for-2 with three runs scored. Josh Earls had a double and drove in four runs, and Parker Greenawald had a two-run single for the Warriors.

Rainier 6, Warriors 4

Rainier scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth Wednesday, and that was enough to defeat Warrenton 6-4 in a Coastal Range baseball league opener at Rainier.

Dylon Atwood was solid on the mound for the Warriors, limiting the Columbians to six hits and a walk, but Rainier took advantage of four hit batters and four Warrenton errors in the fifth for the Columbians' big inning.

Ethan Caldwell had a two-run double for the Warriors, who left the bases loaded in the second and fourth innings, and stranded two in the sixth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

Baseball: Knappa sweeps Gaston

The Knappa Loggers recorded their second three-game sweep of the season, pounding Gaston 7-0 and 19-1 in a doubleheader Friday at Gaston. The Loggers beat Gaston 5-4 earlier in the week. Knappa (6-0 in the Northwest League) had a combined one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk from Drew Miller...
GASTON, OR
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Weston-McEwen sweeps Lyle in SD-7 action

ATHENA — Weston-McEwen used superb pitching and some solid at-bats to improve to 3-0 in Special District 7 play on Saturday, April 9, with an 18-0, 10-0 sweep of Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Trout Lake. In the opener, Blane Peal threw four innings of one-hit ball, striking out 11 and walking none. He...
WESTON, OR
The Daily Astorian

Gymnastics: Infinity team second at state

Athletes from Astoria’s Infinity Gymnastics had a big weekend recently in the Oregon Xcel state championships, held April 2 and April 3 at The Athletic Edge on the state fairgrounds in Salem. In team awards, Infinity’s Bronze squad took third place in their division, behind Silverton Gymnastics and Westside....
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Riverside rallies to hand Irrigon EOL loss

IRRIGON — Riley Lantis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Riverside pitching crew struck out nine in handing Irrigon an Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday, April 8. “I’m extremely proud of how our guys played,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said. “We have a lot of younger players who contributed a lot toward our win. Tyler Thomas was great defensively behind the plate, and Riley Lantis made some great defensive plays.”
IRRIGON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainier, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
City
Willamina, OR
Warrenton, OR
Sports
Chronicle

College Softball Dream Comes True for Rochester’s Sadie Knutson

Sadie Knutson had made the brutal decision — after 10 years of playing the game she loved — that her softball career would be coming to an end. Knutson, a senior pitcher at Rochester, had hopes of playing college ball near home, but every offer she received over the past two years came from East Coast schools. That was too far to be away from her family.
ROCHESTER, WA
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Monroe softball wins at Lowell

Emily Hull and Kaitlin Mattson each had home runs Friday in Monroe’s 17-1 Special District 3 win in four innings at Lowell. Mattson was 3 for 4 and Hull 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Danielle Martin was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Hannah Hicks 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
MONROE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Crescent Valley's Emily Wisniewski breaks 5A freshman 3,000 record

Crescent Valley High's Emily Wisniewski broke the 5A girls 3,000-meter freshman all-time record Saturday at the Sherwood Need for Speed Classic track and field meet. Wisniewski, the state cross-country champion in November, won Saturday’s race in 10 minutes, 1.65 seconds. That narrowly edged the previous record of 10:01.81 set by CV’s McKenna Henke in 2015.
LEBANON, OR
The Daily Astorian

Boys golf: Banks 309, Astoria 445

The Banks boys golf team won by a comfortable margin Thursday in a Cowapa League dual match versus Astoria at the Astoria Golf & Country Club. Led by Aaron Brown and Jake Walters — who both shot a 1-over par 73 — the Braves posted a 309 team score, to Astoria's 445.
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Warriors 4 Rainier#Coastal Range#Columbians
Sentinel

Smith leads Huskies in lacrosse

MIDDLEBURG — Despite being sent to the buses twice due to heavy rain, Mifflin County was able to get its girls lacrosse game finished Saturday, and left Midd-West with an 11-4 victory. “The varsity secured a dominating win with newcomers stepping up in true varsity fashion,” Huskies coach Theresa...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
129
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy