New York City, NY

CT WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Northern Fairfield- 619 PM EDT Fri Mar 25 2022. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this evening. Lows in. the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,. then mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated. thunderstorms...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Poquoson, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Hampton; City of Newport News; City of Poquoson; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for The City of Poquoson in southeastern Virginia Southeastern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Hampton in southeastern Virginia The City of Newport News in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 701 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Hampton, Christopher Newport University, Seaford, Patrick Henry Field, Denbigh, Tabb, Beaconsdale, Fort Eustis, Oriana, Dare, Newport News Golf Course, Oyster Point, Messick, Hornsbyville, Harris Grove, Menchville and Plum Tree Island Refuge.
YORK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Cool 98.7

Blizzard Warning Set To Impact Western & Central North Dakota!

Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
BISMARCK, ND
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and. seas 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border. Extending 30 to...
SAN MATEO, CA

