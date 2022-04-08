ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 3 days ago

WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 145...

Flood Advisory issued for City of Williamsburg, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NYZ072-232000- New York (Manhattan)- .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100...
Cool 98.7

Blizzard Warning Set To Impact Western & Central North Dakota!

Ready for a three-day storm? Yep, you can forget about high school baseball and spring sports for a while. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for all of western and much of central North Dakota. All of eastern North Dakota is in a Winter Storm Watch with the exception of one county in extreme southeast North Dakota, Richland.
