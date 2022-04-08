NY WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Williamsburg; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by additional heavy rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Williamsburg, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 545 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williamsburg, Queens Lake, College Of William And Mary, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Busch Gardens, Grove, Kings Point, Water Country U.S.A., Williamsburg Airport and U.s. Naval Weapons. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

