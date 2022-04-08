ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sunak defends wife over non-dom status as allies ‘blame No 10’ for leaks

By Patrick Daly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOt2J_0f34NB3F00

The Chancellor has defended his wife after it emerged she holds the tax-reducing non-domiciled status, as it was reported his allies have accused No 10 of being responsible for the briefings.

Rishi Sunak said his spouse Akshata Murty – who is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds – had done nothing wrong in choosing a financial arrangement that means she is not legally obliged to pay tax in Britain on foreign income.

He has blamed Labour for the “awful” smears against his family, but The Daily Telegraph reported that unnamed allies of the Chancellor claimed the Prime Minister’s office were behind the leaks – an allegation No 10 and No 11 strongly denied.

She hasn’t broken any rules

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

A No 10 spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “It is categorically untrue that No 10 is behind the briefings.

“The Prime Minister and Chancellor are united.”

Mr Sunak told The Sun newspaper that Ms Murty was entitled to use the so-called “non-dom” arrangement as she is an Indian citizen and plans to move back to her home country to care for her parents.

The fashion-designer daughter of a billionaire married the Chancellor in 2009 before he became an MP.

She is reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, an IT business founded by her father, with The Guardian reporting that the share is worth £11.5 million per year to Mr Sunak’s wife.

The paper also reported Ms Murty had potentially avoided up to £20 million in UK tax by being non-domiciled.

With Ms Murty born in India and her father also from the south Asian country, UK Government rules allow her to list India, rather than the UK, as her permanent residence, meaning different tax rules on foreign earnings apply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kkyis_0f34NB3F00

The Chancellor said it was “unpleasant” to read attacks on his wife “especially when she hasn’t done anything wrong”.

“She hasn’t broken any rules. She’s followed the letter of the law,” Mr Sunak told The Sun.

The Chancellor said his partner “pays full UK tax on every penny that she earns here in the same way that she pays full international tax on every penny that she earns internationally”.

Asked during the interview whether he thought his family were victims of a “Labour smear campaign”, Mr Sunak said he did.

But Labour hit back, with a party source telling PA: “The Chancellor would do better to look a little closer to home.

“It’s clear that No 10 are the ones briefing against Rishi Sunak and, after his failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, you can understand why.”

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that Mr Sunak could be guilty of “breath-taking hypocrisy” if his wife was reducing her own tax bill as the No 11 incumbent increases national insurance for millions of Britons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3eeE_0f34NB3F00

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine urged the Government to close the “loophole” that allows spouses to claim non-dom status while MPs have to be treated as tax residents.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sidestepped questions on Ms Murty’s tax situation, saying it is important to keep families out of politics “if you possibly can” when asked by broadcasters for his opinion.

Ms Murty confirmed her “non-dom” status after The Independent website first reported the arrangement on Wednesday – the day the 1.25 percentage point rise in national insurance took effect.

It means her permanent home is considered to be outside the UK despite the Sunaks living in Downing Street.

Ms Murty pays an annual levy of £30,000 to the UK Government to keep her non-dom status, her spokeswoman confirmed.

The status will automatically cease once she has resided in Britain for 15 years, with her set to reach that milestone in 2028.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak ‘anxious’ about cost of living but defends ‘substantial’ help

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “gaslighting” the country over the cost of living crisis as he repeatedly declined to rule out launching a bid to lead the Conservative Party.The Chancellor has defended the package of measures he announced in his spring statement on Wednesday, after he had been criticised for not going far enough to those facing falling into poverty due to the rising cost of living.But he said he had “always tried to be honest with people”, and said: “I can’t protect them from absolutely everything that we face.”Mr Sunak said he was “anxious” on behalf of the...
BUSINESS
BBC

Rishi Sunak denies link to Russia through firm part-owned by wife

Rishi Sunak has denied any connection with a multinational firm part-owned by his wife that has continued to operate in Russia during the war in Ukraine. The chancellor said he had "nothing to do" with Infosys, in which his wife Akshata Murty holds shares. He has urged UK firms to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Environment secretary says Rishi Sunak’s wife’s tax status ‘may’ challenge Sunak’s credibility

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said that the controversy surrounding Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife's non-domicile tax status "may" challenge the Chancellor's credibility.Sunak's wife Akshata Murty once held non-domicile tax status and paid no UK tax on overseas income. She announced on April 8 that she would now pay UK tax on all worldwide income.Sunak has referred himself to the ministerial watchdog, asking them to review his declarations of interest."I am confident that such a review of my declarations will find all relevant information was appropriately declared," Sunak said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak is a ‘remarkable force for good’ in British politics, says ministerWhite House refuses to be drawn into Sunak row after chancellor admits US green cardRishi Sunak’s family ‘should not be dragged into things’, says Johnson
INCOME TAX
BBC

'Serious questions' for Sunak over Russia-linked firm, says Labour

Labour's shadow transport secretary has said Rishi Sunak has "serious questions to answer" over his wife's stake in an Indian multinational operating in Russia. Louise Haigh said the chancellor should be "ensuring his own family" follows his encouragement to British businesses to pull out of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Christine Jardine
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Labour#The Daily Telegraph#Indian#Infosys#Guardian
Daily Mail

Rishi Sunak's wife 'gets £12million in two dividend payments from Russia-linked IT firm' - as Chancellor is warned he has 'very serious questions to answer' over her shares

Rishi Sunak was facing questions over his wife's wealth last night after accounts indicated that she received millions of pounds in dividends from a firm that is still operating in Russia. Akshata Murthy has a stake worth hundreds of millions in the IT and consultancy business Infosys, founded by her...
BUSINESS
BBC

Spring Statement: Sunak defends announced measures following criticism

Rishi Sunak has defended the measures set out in the Spring Statement on Wednesday, saying it contained tax cuts that will reward people for their hard work. The chancellor said dealing with coronavirus, which he called the biggest economic shock in more than 300 years, has been "exceptional". The Office...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukraine: Parents hit out at ‘awful’ visa scheme as rescued children wait weeks to join them in UK

Two young children who were rescued from a besieged region of Ukraine have now been waiting for weeks to join their parents in the UK, in what their father has said highlights the Home Office’s “awful” visa system. Ethan and Emily, aged three and two, stayed in a Moldovan refugee camp for two weeks and have been sleeping in a Romanian church for nearly a week while waiting for visas, despite the fact that their mother and father, Olga and McDonald Majawala, have UK visas under the family scheme. The siblings had been staying with their grandparents in the southern...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex’s Relationship With Prince William Changed After His Army Stint? Tensions Between Siblings Reportedly Unresolved

Prince William and Prince Harry used to be very close. Growing up, the siblings had no one else but each other to lean on. Prince William and Prince Harry also had some shared experiences that no one else could relate to. And they also helped each other deal with Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce, as well as the latter’s death.
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: We spent years arguing about Brexit, but now that there’s lorry chaos – no one mentions it

Can it really be three whole years since I, your humble sketch writer, gazed upon the dawn horizon over a disused airfield in Kent and saw, with my own disbelieving eyes, a queue of 100 heavy goods vehicles, all being paid with public money to stage a fake traffic jam to Dover and back? This was all Chris Grayling’s idea. Back then, the government’s main Brexit plan was to try and convince the EU it was serious about pursuing no-deal Brexit, even though it definitely wasn’t, because it would have been utterly stupid. And so it had no choice...
INDIA
The Independent

‘I’m stupid’, says teenage Russian kart racer being investigated for alleged Nazi salute

A 15-year-old Russian karting champion has apologised for being “stupid” after appearing to make a Nazi salute on the podium following his win in the first round of the European Championship in Portugal.Artem Severyukhin has been axed by his team, Ward Racing, while motor sport’s world governing body the FIA has announced it has launched an investigation into the matter.In video footage of the incident, Severyukhin, a Russian who was racing under the Italian flag, thumps his chest twice then appears to make the gesture, before dissolving into a fit of giggles.Severyukhin on Monday posted a video message on the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Labour calls for nationwide ban to block Just Stop Oil protests

Labour is calling for an immediate nationwide ban to block the Just Stop Oil demonstrations.Protests have caused “misery” for motorists, the Labour Party said in a statement on Monday, citing statistics published by the Campaign for Fair Fuel that say around one in three petrol stations in southern England have been forced to close.Labour is demanding the government bring in an injunction that would ban protests not only at oil terminals but also to stop them across Britain’s roads network. “An injunction would simplify police operations by enabling them to more easily make arrests,” the statement says. Just Stop Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trusts to stop routine Covid tests for new patients amid ‘brutal’ NHS pressures

Overstretched hospitals are stopping routine Covid tests for new patients as “brutal” pressures mount on doctors and nurses, The Independent understands.On Monday there were 1,702 new Covid admissions to hospitals in England - with 16,442 positive patients occupying beds - the NHS leaders warn their ability to tackle the backlog in planned care is at risk. Despite pleas from NHS chiefs to measures such as mask-wearing back into force, ministers said there were no plans to change guidance.The Independent understands at least two major hospitals, in Newcastle and York, have dropped testing of all patients without symptoms in order alleviate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NSO turns to US Supreme Court for immunity in WhatsApp suit

The Israeli spyware maker NSO Group is turning to the U.S. Supreme Court as it seeks to head off a high-profile lawsuit filed by the WhatsApp messaging service.In a filing to the Supreme Court, NSO said it should be recognized as a foreign government agent and therefore be entitled to immunity under U.S. law limiting lawsuits against foreign countries. The request appeals a pair of earlier federal court rulings that rejected similar arguments by the Israeli company.WhatsApp parent Facebook, now called Meta Platforms Inc., sued NSO in 2019 for allegedly targeting some 1,400 users of its encrypted messaging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Emmanuel Macron meets locals in Marine Le Pen stronghold after first round of voting in election

French President Emmanuel Macron met with local people in Denain, northern France, on Monday (11 April), after the first round of the presidential election.Macron's rival, Marine Le Pen, won more than 41% of the vote in Denain, compared to his 14%.Denain locals expressed their dissatisfaction at Macron's proposed reforms to pensions, including raising the age of retirement from 62 to 65.An Ipsos exit poll on Sunday (10 April) showed that Macron led the first round of voting with 27% of votes to Le Pen's 23%.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ukrainian who fled war volunteers at new help centre for refugees arriving in NI

A Ukrainian woman who fled the war has said she felt duty-bound to volunteer at a new advice centre for refugees arriving in Northern Ireland.Galyna Valvenkina left her home in Zhytomyr, a city about 80 miles west of the capital Kyiv, 10 days after the Russian invasion.Ms Valvenkina and her husband, who is originally from Londonderry, spent a week travelling across Europe before reaching Dublin.Now living in Northern Ireland, the teacher is volunteering at the first Ukrainian assistance centre to open in the region.The Belfast City Council-owned facility on Linenhall Street in Belfast, which offers a one-stop-shop service for refugees...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

596K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy