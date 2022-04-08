Ukraine news - live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk train station rocket attack as UK warns Russia over ‘war crimes’

An airstrike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has killed 39 people and wounded 8, according to the region’s governor.

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile.

Mr Zelensky accompanied a social media post with photos showing the aftermath of the attack where some authorities have said the strike wounded more than 100 people.

“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the president said. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop."

It comes as UK foreign secretary Liz Truss warned Russia that targeting civilians is a war crime after the airstrike on the station.