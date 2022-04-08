ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Clash between Lincoln County DA and commissioners over detective position fueled by mistrust, social media posts and allegations over most everything

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT – A nasty dispute between the Lincoln County district attorney and county commissioners and its staff over hiring a DA’s detective may resolve itself in two weeks, but not without unprecedented public allegations of lying and abuse of power, retaliation, threats of prosecution and lawsuits, and at least one outside...

KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
KOIN 6 News

Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties: report

After a period of confusion, a revised economic report confirms the loss of single-family, detached rental houses in Portland and the larger metropolitan region. If fact, the revised report says that nearly six times more rental houses were lost between 2015 and 2020 than the original report claimed.
WWEEK

Oregon Department of Justice Sues COVID Testing Company

The Oregon Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in Multnomah County Circuit Court today alleging unlawful trade practices at a COVID-19 testing company called Center for Covid Control that oversaw three testing sites in the Portland area. The lawsuit alleges the Illinois-based company and its partner lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory,...
The Independent

Judge tells deadlocked jurors in Whitmer kidnapping case to keep deliberating

Jurors in the trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer returned to the US district judge still deadlocked on some charges on Friday - but were told by US District Judge Robert Jonker to keep deliberating until they reach a decision. The jurors must reach unanimous agreement on 10 charges between the four men. Those include one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr and four against Daniel Harris. The judge read the jury’s note reporting their deadlock aloud in court on Friday morning. “We’ve come to a...
