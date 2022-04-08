Clash between Lincoln County DA and commissioners over detective position fueled by mistrust, social media posts and allegations over most everything

Jurors in the trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer returned to the US district judge still deadlocked on some charges on Friday - but were told by US District Judge Robert Jonker to keep deliberating until they reach a decision. The jurors must reach unanimous agreement on 10 charges between the four men. Those include one against Brandon Caserta, two against Adam Fox, three against Barry Croft Jr and four against Daniel Harris. The judge read the jury’s note reporting their deadlock aloud in court on Friday morning. “We’ve come to a...

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO