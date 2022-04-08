ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Mask Off

By The Yale Daily News
 3 days ago

This piece represents the majority view of the editorial board taken at the time of production, and does not represent the collective view of the managing board of the Yale Daily News. For more information about the editorial board, read the board’s primer. On March 21, Yale updated...

Yale administrators and Ukrainian students aim to increase Ukrainian admissions

Few high school seniors open their acceptances in a war zone. Russia invaded Ukraine in February, instigating a war that the International Committee of the Red Cross has deemed a “humanitarian crisis.” In the month between the Russian invasion and Yale’s release of its admissions decisions for the class of 2026, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions looked to increase the number of Ukrainian students admitted into the class, according to Vice President of Global Strategy Pericles Lewis.
With soaring endowment growth, where is Yale spending its money?￼

Since the release of the University’s fiscal year 2021 endowment gains – which were the largest in recent years – Yale officials have announced a slew of new spending projects, with some totalling hundreds of millions of dollars. All of this comes as administrators begin to plan the University’s budget for fiscal year 2023.
Yale quietly relaxes reinstatement requirements

After years of advocacy, Yale has amended its oft-criticized withdrawal policies to expedite the reinstatement process for students who leave campus mid-semester. Per the new policies, students will no longer be required to complete outside coursework or to interview with the Chair of the Committee on Reinstatement as conditions of their return to Yale. Changes to interview policies are effective immediately, while changes to coursework requirements will go into effect for the 2022-23 academic year. The University’s Reinstatement FAQ website was updated on April 1 to reflect the new changes, but no other announcement has been made.
For the first time during pandemic, Old Campus opens gates to New Haven

For the first time since the pandemic’s start, the gates of Old Campus are open, allowing local residents and members of the public to walk through its arches. Phelps Gate, High Street Gate and Daniels Memorial Gateway, located on three sides of Old Campus, were previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a sweeping shift in access policy, Yale Security cited returns to pre-pandemic rules for opening the gates. Old Campus has historically served as a popular stop for touring families, nearby residents and non-undergraduate members of the Yale community. Visitors expressed excitement and gratitude over the return to normalcy.
Yale School of Medicine Professor Haifan Lin investigated by Department of Justice

A School of Medicine professor has been suspended amid a Department of Justice investigation that may be related to the China Initiative. The University has pledged to vigorously advocate on the professor’s behalf. A March 9 letter addressed to University President Peter Salovey, and signed by nearly 100 Yale...
College Decision YouTube is Problematic

My relatives, high school students in Turkey and I, a student in the United States, bonded over our fears about college. Their concerns surrounding college focused on having to choose a career path in order to apply to occupation-specific universities. They were concerned about their university exam scores because it was the only thing that determined which career, university or life they could lead.
What I Was Doing When I Opened My Yale Acceptance Letter?

Two days before my acceptance letter came out, my mom knocked lightly on my door and kneeled at my bedside with the most endearing look I had ever seen since my brother won the Sensitivity Character Award in first grade, when she thought he would come out as gay soon after. She was coming to talk to me about my imminent college decision. She looked at me, so full of love — but with an equal amount of pity — and said, “Anna … don’t be upset if you don’t get in. … We all know you didn’t deserve it anyways.”
UP CLOSE | Yale’s FGLI community: fact or fantasy?

Though there is a robust group of students who use the first-generation, low-income label, there is not a clear consensus on if a community exists for FGLI students. When Lucas Shepard ’24 and his twin sister arrived at Yale in 2019, their parents gave them each $100, which was to be all the spending money they would have during their first year on campus.
Yale study finds lower dose of COVID-19 drug is effective

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new study conducted by researchers at Yale and the University of British Columbia found that a lower-than-recommended dose of a common COVID-19 medication was effective at treating severe cases of the virus, providing a cost-effective option to address shortages of the drug.
Figures of Speech

For over a decade, the William F. Buckley, Jr. Program has portrayed itself as a beleaguered defender of free speech and “intellectual diversity” at Yale. This year, its annual conference ended with a call to fire left-wing professors. “Universities do not pursue knowledge and truth — they pursue...
Yale Cyber Leadership Forum hosts discussion on “AI Ethics and Safety”

The Yale Cyber Leadership Forum held its final session for this year last Friday with two panel discussions on AI Ethics. This year’s forum is titled “Bridging the Divide: National Security Implications of Artificial Intelligence” and is a collaboration between the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and the Yale Law School, with the goal of bridging the gap between law, policy and technology. Friday’s event was the final of three events the forum held this school year.
Sidney Altman, Nobel laureate and former Dean of Yale College, dies at 82

Sidney Altman, former dean of Yale College and Nobel Prize winner, died in his New Jersey home on April 5. He was 82. Altman, Sterling professor emeritus of molecular, cellular and developmental biology, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1989 for discovering the catalytic properties of RNA. Altman became a professor at the University in 1971, and he served as dean of Yale College from 1985 to 1989. During his time as dean, Altman helped pioneer the University’s approach to undergraduate science education.
SAPRE: Living all the Yales

I have always been a staunch believer in precious freedom. If someone told me that my actions were pre-ordained by some invisible puppeteer, tucked away in the firmaments, I’d laugh in their face. And if someone argued that my emotions and desires could always be traced back to influences from art, media and biology, I’d stick my tongue at them in a show of proud, bitter misanthropy.
Yale announces 2022 World Fellows￼

Last Monday, the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs announced its 2022 cohort for the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program, consisting of 16 individuals from around the world but brought together for their accomplishments in their respective fields. Each year, World Fellows join the International Leadership Center at the Jackson...
Toto Kisaku: “Risking it All” ￼

On Tuesday, the Schwarzman Center will welcome award-winning playwright Toto Kisaku to speak about his experiences creating art as a way of survival. Detained for putting on plays criticizing the Congolese government, Kisaku arrived in the United States in late 2015 seeking political asylum, which he was granted in March 2018. His one-man play, “Requiem For An Electric Chair,” which he wrote upon his arrival in America, tells the story of his persecution and eventual exile from Congo and opens with his interview with a U.S. immigration officer. Through this narrative, Kisaku shares the story of his arrest, imprisonment and near-death in Congo and the way art ultimately saved his life. When he was in illegal detention, Kisaku wrote: “Basal’ ya Bazoba” — which translates to “stupid workers” — about children who are accused of witchcraft. This story provided some positivity that helped him cope during his imprisonment.
Homeland Security seizes stolen South Asian artifacts at Yale art gallery

The Department of Homeland Security recently seized 13 artifacts from the Yale University Art Gallery, or YUAG, on suspicion they were smuggled by a disgraced art dealer. The pieces, which were of Indian and South Asian origin, were allegedly stolen by art dealer Subhash Kapoor. Kapoor, who was convicted in 2012 for taking antiques from temples in South India as part of a $100 million international smuggling scheme, then sold these stolen artifacts to major art museums across the world, including the National Gallery of Australia and the Toledo Museum of Art. Thirteen of these smuggled artifacts ended up in the YUAG, which is recognized as the oldest university art gallery in the Western Hemisphere.
Florida student accepted to 27 schools, offered $4M in scholarships

April 11 (UPI) -- A Florida student has some big decisions ahead of him after being accepted to 27 colleges and universities -- and amassing $4 million in scholarship offers. Jonathan Walker, 18, a senior at Rutherford Senior High in Panama City, said he narrowed his secondary education choices down to 27 schools, including Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania, and was surprised when he received acceptance letters from all 27.
18th Annual Yale Healthcare Conference engages industry professionals and students in conversations on current healthcare issues

The Yale School of Management and other Yale health professional schools hosted their 18th annual healthcare conference on April 1, gathering a global panel of industry leaders, scholars and clinicians to discuss the world’s most pressing healthcare issues. Student-organized and hosted at Evans Hall, this year’s conference was titled...
Yale Daily News

It’s in our sewage: tracking “low rumble” of COVID-19 cases

In the race to track COVID-19 infection rates, wastewater testing takes the lead in speed, accuracy and cost. The Yale team in charge of wastewater tracking reflected on a week of low COVID-19 levels in New Haven sewage, and the team’s overarching role in the pandemic. After a toilet...
