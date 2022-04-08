ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Easter Egg Scramble

 3 days ago

Children ages 2-10 come and see the Easter Bunny who will...

AnsonRecord

Winery hosting Easter egg hunt

Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
marthastewart.com

Homemade Chocolate Surprise Easter Eggs

Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Brown Butter Easter Egg Blondies

Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.
RECIPES

