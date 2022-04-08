Bongo Boy Rock n Roll

‘The Riverboat Song’ was famously used to introduce guests on TFI Friday. But how many appearances did Ocean Colour Scene make on the Chris Evans-presented show?. “How disappointing! We did the TFI Friday pilot, which is when Chris Evans asked us to if he could use ‘The Riverboat Song’ as the walk-on music. He was the Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter at the time, and made the song Record of the Week for two weeks in a row. Suddenly it’s at Number 15 in the charts and our album, ‘Moseley Shoals’, went in at Number Twi, so much of our success is because of Chris Evans.

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO