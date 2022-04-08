ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Bongo Boy Rock n Roll

murrysville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBongo Boy Rock n Roll BONGO BOY ROCK n' ROLL TV Show Series is like watching MTV...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

HipHopDX.com

Ken Car$on Drops Psychedelic Video For 'Rock N Roll'

Ken Car$on revealed on Tuesday (March 22) he had given his Project X cut “Rock N Roll” the visual treatment, debuting a psychedelic video directed by Oliver Shore that matches the track’s hectic vibe. Throughout the video, the Atlanta rapper wanders through his neighborhood seemingly high on...
SFGate

Chicago blues, rock ‘n’ roll landmark easily overlooked

CHICAGO (AP) — As we make our way up the narrow, windowless, wooden stairway, we hear the jangly opening beats of The Rolling Stones’ “2120 South Michigan Avenue” playing from a portable speaker behind us. Our tour guide encourages us to “rub a little mojo” from the banister as we make our way up.
loudersound.com

Introducing Splinter: 40 years after punk, they're on a mission to re-evaluate rock'n'roll

Rock’n’roll has forgotten how to dance. Its original rebellious energy long ago devolved into stiffs staring at their feet as they peel out another elongated solo. Splinter singer Douwe Truijens is having none of that. In the video for his band’s recent single Something Else he’s unselfconsciously preening and strutting around a suburban back garden, clad only in T-shirt, black cowboy boots and the shortest of red shorts, arse waggling like a duck on speed.
The Guardian

All I Ever Wanted: A Rock ’n’ Roll Memoir by Kathy Valentine review – 10-legged hell-raising machine

From out-partying Rod Stewart to sobriety and therapy… the bassist of seminal all-female band the Go-Go’s tells her enthralling story with candour and clarity. The most successful all-female band of all time – according to the US Billboard charts – remains to this day the Go-Go’s, an irreverent and combustible new wave five-piece formed in the crucible of the LA punk scene who went to No 1 in the US in 1982 with their debut album, Beauty and the Beat. This excellent memoir from their bassist, Kathy Valentine, forms part of a charm offensive that includes a much-praised 2020 documentary and dates supporting Billy Idol in the UK in June.
NME

Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Ocean Colour Scene

‘The Riverboat Song’ was famously used to introduce guests on TFI Friday. But how many appearances did Ocean Colour Scene make on the Chris Evans-presented show?. “How disappointing! We did the TFI Friday pilot, which is when Chris Evans asked us to if he could use ‘The Riverboat Song’ as the walk-on music. He was the Radio 1 Breakfast Show presenter at the time, and made the song Record of the Week for two weeks in a row. Suddenly it’s at Number 15 in the charts and our album, ‘Moseley Shoals’, went in at Number Twi, so much of our success is because of Chris Evans.
