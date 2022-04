“What next?” is the question that often plagues highly successful individuals, and as a response, some opt to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their work. Meanwhile, others seek more opportunities and generate more wealth to secure a financially stable future. In the case of Anna Goryacheva, an award-winning pianist and entrepreneur, slowing down is not an option for a musician deeply passionate about her craft. Despite the long list of accolades under her belt, she intends to reach greater heights and make bigger waves in the industry by releasing her new single, “Glass Etude.”

MUSIC ・ 26 DAYS AGO