Three Republican candidates to speak at Town Hall meeting April 11

An interview with Idaho’s lieutenant governor went off the rails after a reporter asked her why she spoke at an event hosted by a well-known white supremacist.Last month, Lt Governor Janice McGeachin spoke at the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando, Florida. The event was organised by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist who was involved in both the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the “Stop the Steal” rally that led to the 2021 Capitol riot.KTVB reporter Brian Holmes asked Ms McGeachin, a Republican, why she spoke at Mr Fuentes’ event.“Are you familiar with who...

POLITICS ・ 25 DAYS AGO