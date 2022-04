CHICAGO (CBS)-- Weeks after giving away $1.2 million in free gas in Chicago and the suburbs, businessman and philanthropist Willie Wilson has entered the race for mayor, challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot after endorsing her four years ago.Wilson on Monday called that endorsement of Lightfoot a mistake."I made a hell of a mistake. I made a mistake, and I had to say that, because I've been very disappointed. Chicago is my town," Wilson said. "I care about its people, all its people, and I'm going to stand up there for it."Wilson said he plans to outline his plans for what he'll...

