ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Dubai school operator Taaleem in preliminary talks for IPO-sources

By Hadeel Al Sayegh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai school operator Taaleem is in preliminary talks with banks for an initial public offering in Dubai, two sources told Reuters, a transaction that would test market appetite for UAE’s education sector.

The private education sector in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is recovering from a slowdown during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been under pressure with higher operational costs and families departing from the UAE in the first year of the pandemic or opting for remote learning at schools abroad.

The Dubai government last week decided to freeze tuition fees for the year 2022-2023, its third year in a row to help ease the financial burdens on parents.

Taaleem, one of the largest providers of early childhood, primary and secondary education, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made over the potential transaction, the sources said.

In a report to clients, ratings agency Moody’s last month said the tuition fee freeze was credit negative for Dubai’s largest education provider Gems.

“The announcement contrasts with the wider economic growth and inflationary environment in Dubai and the UAE.”

Moody’s also said Abu Dhabi’s education authority did not yet provide information on whether schools would be allowed to hike tuition fees for the coming academic year.

Taaleem operates 17 private schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi under American and British curriculums, in addition to the International Baccalaureate programme.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dubai Utilities Giant DEWA to Go Public in April as IPO Boom Gets Underway

DEWA, or the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority, plans to sell a 6.5% stake by offering 3.25 billion shares in its public offering. DEWA, which is the exclusive provider of water, electricity and district cooling to Dubai's 3.5 million local and expatriate residents, has 13.4 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity and can produce 490 million imperial gallons of desalinated water each day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Mecalux targets June for $3.3 billion Madrid IPO - sources

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish warehouse management company Mecalux will attempt to list in Madrid before the summer after postponing its planned market debut in April due to market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, three sources told Reuters. The company is working with Goldman Sachs as global coordinator...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Education Authority#Uae#Moody#American
Reuters

Guangzhou R&F Properties in talks to extend onshore bond -sources

SHANGHAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co is in negotiations with bondholders to extend an onshore bond due on April 7 by a year, three people familiar with the matter said. R&F Properties planned to repay the bond worth 1.95 billion yuan ($149 million) in stages...
WORLD
Benzinga

Taiwan's Leading Crypto Operator Weighs Nasdaq IPO

Taiwan’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, MaiCoin Group explored a Nasdaq initial public offering within two years, Bloomberg reports. Taiwan’s lightly regulated crypto market could be a selling point for MaiCoin. Apart from its mobile app, MaiCoin clients in Taiwan can process trading orders at Seven-Eleven and Hi-Life stores.
MARKETS
Reuters

Books in Farmacosmo IPO fully covered - source

MILAN (Reuters) - The books for the initial public offering of Italy’s Farmacosmo are fully covered, a source close to the deal said on Thursday. Farmacosmo, which operates in the health, pharma and beauty sector, has set a price range of between 2.15 euros and 2.25 euros per share for the offer, seeking a valuation of above 70 million euros ($77.3 million).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Goldman Sachs poised to lead U.S. IPO of SoftBank's Arm - sources

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is planning to pick Goldman Sachs Group Inc as the lead underwriter on the initial public offering of Arm Ltd that could value the British chip designing company at as much as $60 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter. The IPO preparations...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy to set up unit to scrutinise takeovers of strategic firms -sources

ROME (Reuters) - Italy plans to beef up its scrutiny of corporate takeovers with a new dedicated division at the cabinet office to oversee merger deals involving strategic companies, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s 14-month old government has used so-called “golden powers” to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Delivery app Rappi begins accepting cryptocurrency in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Colombian delivery app Rappi, which offers on-demand deliveries of food and other goods across Latin America, said on Monday it has launched a cryptocurrency payment pilot program in Mexico. Rappi teamed with cryptocurrency platforms Bitpay and Bitso to back the new service, which will let users...
INTERNET
Reuters

UK audit watchdog to reclaim more powers for itself, says source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s auditing regulator will propose as soon as later this week to strengthen its ability to punish poorly performing auditors of publicly listed companies, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is due to propose “reclaiming” authorisation powers over...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of Israel lifts rates for first time since 2018 to curb inflation

JERUSALEM, April 11 (Reuters) - Israel's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate (ILINR=ECI) on Monday for the first time in more than three years, and by a slightly stronger than expected quarter point, to combat rising inflation. It joins the United States and some European central banks in tightening...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Argentine oil union wants back jobs lost in pandemic amid rise in business

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s largest oil union called on the industry to restore jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic following a significant increase in production, the union’s leader told Reuters. The South American nation is trying to increase its production to reverse its long-suffering energy deficit, which...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Sri Lankan parties seek interim govt with new PM as IMF talks loom

COLOMBO, April 11 (Reuters) - Three political parties that recently withdrew from Sri Lanka's ruling coalition have proposed forming an interim government with a new prime minister replacing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's older brother, they said on Monday. Facing an economic crisis and dragged down by debt, the island nation of...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy