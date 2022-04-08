Howard County Crime Report for April 1-7

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who knew Sophia Wilks are in shock at the brutal crime that took her life: The mother of three was shot and killed inside her home on Linnard Street in Southwest Baltimore around 11:30 pm Tuesday. “Her kids were her life. That’s what she did. That’s what makes it so painful and hurt so bad,” a friend told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. He asked that his name not be used. “It’s worse than horrible. They should turn them over to the public whoever it is. I tell you what. Can you imagine what they’re going to have...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO