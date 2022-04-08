ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

16-Year Old Beaten, Stabbed by Group of Attackers in NYC after Refusing to Give Up Scooter

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – A 16-year-old boy was beaten and stabbed by a large...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 44, nearly dies on NYC subway after stabbing over seat near Wall Street station

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What started as a verbal dispute over a seat on the 4 train in lower Manhattan nearly cost a Staten Island man his life. The 44-year-old Oakwood Heights resident told the Advance/SILive.com from his hospital bed Thursday that he was headed to work as a union electrician in the Bronx just after 6 a.m. Tuesday when the harrowing ordeal unfolded.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Oxygen

‘The Body Was Ice Cold’: NYPD Bar Bouncer Raped, Strangled Grad Student

On February 25, 2006, a 911 call reporting a grisly discovery in a remote area of Brooklyn frequented by sex workers would eventually lead to one of the city’s most unsettling murder cases. Det. Christopher Debernardo, NYPD, 75th Precinct, Brooklyn, arrived on the scene and observed what appeared to...
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Walking Dog Is Followed, Shot at by Stranger: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say opened fire on a woman walking her dog in Mariners Harbor last week. Investigators say the man began to follow the woman as she made her way along Davidson Street around 4:15 pm. on March 30. He then took out a gun and fired it multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

