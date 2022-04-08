ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit, NJ

Retired Summit Middle School Teacher Facing Multiple Charges

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SUMMIT, NJ – A former Summit Middle School drama and theater teacher, Ronald E....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Sofie Farinhas
3d ago

disgusting.. school is suppose to be a safe haven for kids. the fact that these teachers take advantage is horrible. kids have nowhere to feel safe

Reply
2
Related
WSPA 7News

Man faces multiple charges in McDowell Co. shooting

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with multiple charges in connection to a McDowell County shooting. According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9, 23-year-old Nikalus Cain Hare, of Marion, deputies responded to Greenlee Road and Hidden View Loop for multiple reports of a domestic disturbance with gunshots. Deputies located […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Post Register

Former middle school teacher to face jury for reportedly attacking student

A former Eagle Rock Middle School teacher who reportedly attacked a student and threatened a colleague is set to face a jury on April 15. Jared Emfield, 46, is alleged to have tackled the 14-year-old student and got on top of him. When another staff member attempted to intervene, Emfield reportedly threatened to break the staff member's arm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Summit, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit Middle School#Special Victims Unit#Union County Grand Jury
Daily Voice

2 Hurt In Sussex County Head-On Crash

Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Sussex County Sunday morning, authorities said. The vehicles collided on Waterloo Road near Colony Road in Byram Township, the local fire department said. The victims were evaluated at the scene while emergency crews cleared a minor fluid spill. The victims were...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Passaic: Reckless Haledon Driver Who Fled In Aborted Paterson Pursuit Surrenders

A reckless driver who sped from a Passaic County sheriff's officer who was prevented from chasing her surrendered several days later to face charges, authorities said. The officer witnessed Vanessa S. Englishman, 22, of Haledon blowing a red light at Belmont Avenue at West Broadway, nearly hitting a truck whose driver was trying to make a turn, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Know Her? Woman Steals Car Registered To NJ Treasury Department In Newark, Police Say

Recognize her? Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman they say stole a car registered to the New Jersey Department of Treasury. The suspect — pictured above — is accused of walking into Edison Parking on Market Street with the keys to a gray 2014 Ford Focus and driving away shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a release on Thursday, April 7.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

85K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy