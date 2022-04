At some point, a Padres starting pitcher is going to give up a hit in 2022. Perhaps at some point, San Diego's bullpen will be able to complete a little history. One night after Yu Darvish tossed 6.0 no-hit innings against the Diamondbacks, Sean Manaea ... in his Padres debut, no less ... twirled 7.0 hitless frames but didn't get a chance to finish the masterpiece in a 3-0 Padres win on Friday night at Chase Field in Arizona.

