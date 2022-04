The 2021-22 regular season has finally come to an end with little time to wait before the postseason tips off. For the San Antonio Spurs, it was a season they came into with little expectations. The youthful roster finished with a record of 34-48 on the season which was enough to give them the 10th seed in the Western Conference and punch the final ticket to the Play-in Tournament. This will be a terrific chance for the young roster to get some postseason experience and is sure to have some real positive effects on the growth of the roster moving forward. However, you can never count out Coach Popovich and the Spurs are still sure to make things interesting for this season as well.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO