San Diego, CA

Beer’s blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres, 4-2

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give...

Profar’s early slam jolts Padres past D-backs 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5. The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base. Jake Cronenworth reached on an error to lead off the inning. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats. The Padres won three of four in the series.
San Diego starters produce 2 hitless outings to start season

It took three games for one of San Diego’s starting pitchers to allow a hit. That’s a promising sign for one of baseball’s most disappointing teams of 2021. The Padres began the season by taking three of four at Arizona. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings in Thursday night’s opener, then newly acquired left-hander Sean Manaea went seven the following game. San Diego became the first team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.
Ramos shines in debut, Giants edge Marlins 3-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2. Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers. Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.
Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their season-opening series at Angel Stadium. Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, who scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series, doing it late in a blowout loss Friday. Urquidy built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two.
