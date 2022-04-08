Funeral services today for Bluffton police officer killed in I-75 crash

BLUFFTON — Funeral services have been set for Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis who was killed during a highspeed pursuit on Interstate 75 last week.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley are set to meet at the Dayton Airport Expo Center at 7:00 a.m. today to attend the funeral ceremony for Francis.

According to a release, officers will form a procession of cruisers to travel to Bluffton to pay their respects. The funeral ceremony with full honors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Bluffton University.

Officer Francis was killed on March 31 around 2:30 a.m. while attempting to deploy a tire deflation device to interrupt a vehicle pursuit. The car ended up hitting and killing him.

Francis was also a school bus driver, teacher, and youth sports coach, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder added during a news conference last week.

The public will be able to show their support by viewing the procession along North Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

