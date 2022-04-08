ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

Funeral services today for Bluffton police officer killed in I-75 crash

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEq4X_0f3489IM00

BLUFFTON — Funeral services have been set for Bluffton police officer Dominic Francis who was killed during a highspeed pursuit on Interstate 75 last week.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley are set to meet at the Dayton Airport Expo Center at 7:00 a.m. today to attend the funeral ceremony for Francis.

According to a release, officers will form a procession of cruisers to travel to Bluffton to pay their respects. The funeral ceremony with full honors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Bluffton University.

>>RELATED: 3 men in custody after high-speed pursuits, crash that killed Bluffton police officer on I-75

Officer Francis was killed on March 31 around 2:30 a.m. while attempting to deploy a tire deflation device to interrupt a vehicle pursuit. The car ended up hitting and killing him.

Francis was also a school bus driver, teacher, and youth sports coach, Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder added during a news conference last week.

The public will be able to show their support by viewing the procession along North Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say. Micah Pitts, 46, was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old killed in I-75 crash with Franklin fire truck

WARREN COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman is dead in a crash with a Franklin Fire Department truck, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning. It happened on northbound Interstate 75 near the Ohio 73 exit at 11:23 p.m. Thursday, according to the patrol’s Lebanon post. Speed,...
FRANKLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, OH
City
Vandalia, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bluffton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 75#Youth Sports#Miami Valley#Bluffton University#Cox Media Group
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
67K+
Followers
96K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy