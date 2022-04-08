ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Lindholm scores twice, Flames beat Sharks 4-2

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames beat the...

Robertson scores twice in Stars’ 6-4 win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals about three minutes apart, and the Dallas Stars strengthened their hold on a wild-card spot with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists, and Joe Pavelski, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each added a goal and an assist for Dallas. The Stars moved two points ahead of Vegas for the second Western Conference wild card. Jake Oettinger made 36 saves. Philipp Kurashev, Jonathan Toews, Kirby Dach and Boris Katchouk scored for Chicago. Kevin Lankinen allowed five goals on 20 shots and was replaced at the start of the third by Collin Delia, who had nine saves.
CHICAGO, IL
Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo’s Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots.
TAMPA, FL
Down 3 goals early, Wild rally past Kings 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy and Jared Spurgeon each had a goal and an assist, helping the Minnesota Wild rally from an early three-goal deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3. Kirill Kaprizov tied a franchise record with his 42nd goal and Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Nick Bjugstad also scored as Minnesota ended a two-game slide and improved to 10-1-2 in its last 13 games. The Wild are also 8-0-1 in their last nine home contests. Rasmus Kupari, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe scored for struggling Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Crosby gives Pens OT win over Preds, reaches 1,400 points

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight.
NHL

