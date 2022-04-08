ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Beer’s blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres 4-2

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the...

Profar’s early slam jolts Padres past D-backs 10-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam, Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer and the San Diego Padres used a big second inning to win their third straight game, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-5. The Padres sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second and the first seven reached base. Jake Cronenworth reached on an error to lead off the inning. Luke Voit and Wil Myers followed with walks and then Profar hammered a hanging slider from Arizona left-hander Caleb Smith into the left-center seats. The Padres won three of four in the series.
Rox best Dodgers, wind as Black earns 1,000th managerial win

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron drilled a two-run homer on an afternoon when the whipping wind made flyballs an adventure, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 to give Bud Black his 1,000th win as a major league manager. Black becomes the 66th skipper to reach the milestone. He improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at Coors Field sent napkins and hot-dog wrappers floating through the stands. The Rockies took two of three for their first home series win over the Dodgers since August 2018.
Padres LHP Blake Snell scratched before Sunday’s start

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched starting pitcher Blake Snell from the lineup just before game time on Sunday.The 2018 AL Cy Young winner went through his usual warm up before the game but right-hander Nabil Crismatt came out to the mound for the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres said Snell didn’t start because of “left adductor tightness.” It’s the first bad news for a Padres rotation that’s been brilliant through the first three games of the season. Yu Darvish and Sean Manaea threw 13 innings of no-hit baseball on back-to-back days. Joe Musgrove was solid on Saturday, giving up two runs over six innings.
Boston 2B Story out with flu symptoms vs Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox newcomer Trevor Story is out of the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the New York Yankees and away from the team with flu-like symptoms. The two-time All-Star had a hit in Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Yankees on Saturday, but the second baseman felt ill enough Sunday to take a COVID-19 test, which came back negative. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story “doesn’t feel great,” but he was hopeful it was a 24-hour flu and that Story could rejoin the team by Monday. Cora said a bug had been going around Boston’s minor league camp toward the end of spring training. No one else on the major league roster had similar symptoms.
California Sports
Alex Bregman delivers big hit, Astros take 3 of 4 from Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings in Houston’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four in their season-opening series at Angel Stadium. Jack Mayfield homered against his former team for the Angels, who scored more than two runs just once in the four-game series, doing it late in a blowout loss Friday. Urquidy built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two.
Manfred gifts players headphones as lockout peace offering

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gave major league players Bose headphones on opening day as a peace offering after a bitter 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Major League Baseball confirmed that headphones and a letter signed by Manfred were left at the locker of each player when teams began their seasons Thursday and Friday. The present was first reported by The Athletic. Manfred’s relationship with players has grown increasingly icy since he succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2014. At the news conference announcing an agreement with the union to end this winter’s lockout, Manfred admitted that he’s failed in his role as a diplomat to players and pledged to improve the relationship.
