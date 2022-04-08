ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Rayfield Wright rise to Football Hall of Fame stardom as former Dallas Cowboys player passes away at 76

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
 3 days ago

DALLA Cowboys Hall of Famer Rayfield Wright died Thursday at the age of 76. His death was confirmed by his wife, Di.

Wright, a three-time All-Pro, suffered a seizure and had been hospitalized for several days, reported the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rayfield Wright, a Hall of Famer who played for the Dallas Cowboys, has died at the age of 76

A statement by Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones called Wright the “epitome” of a Hall of Famer.”

“His grit, his agility, his passion, his charism and his love for football, the community and his family always shined through,” said Jones.

“Rayfield was champion on and off the field. He remained an important part of the Cowboys family long after his playing days ended, and he will be deeply missed.”

Standing at 6-foot6 and weighing over 250 pounds, Wright was a big player in his time. He played as a backup tight end for a few seasons when he was approached by coach Tom Landry about playing tackle.

He started as a tackle in 1969, despite never playing the position before in his life. His first game was against Deacon Jones, the most dominant pass rusher of that time.

Wright managed to hold his own and became the full-time starter at right tacker in 1970 when the Cowboys went to their first Super Bowl.

They would win the coveted Lombardi Trophy in 1971, the first of six consecutive seasons with Wright as a Pro Bowler.

“He was absolutely the best,” said Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach before Wright’s induction in 2006.

“Rayfield was a big, strong guy that was able to transfer his size and strength from tight end to tackle. He also had such quick feet that he was able to deal with some of the faster defensive ends and even the linebacker blitzes. If he got beat, I don’t remember it.”

