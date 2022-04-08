Horse-drawn carriage rides new attraction in downtown Decatur

Motorists driving through downtown Decatur might do a double take at a scene out of the late 1800s or early 1900s.

A horse-drawn carriage could be traveling along streets such as Bank, Grant and Jackson now that a Limestone County man has started taking advantage of an ordinance the City Council passed in November to allow his coach rides and provide another downtown attraction.

“I think a lot of people are interested in touring our downtown in a carriage because of the different and fun way to see the city,” said Kelly Thomas, director of the Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.

The council approved an ordinance Nov. 1 that allowed a horse-drawn carriage service in Decatur, and yellow signs alerting motorists to the potential presence of the carriage were posted throughout downtown in December.

“We’ve done carriage rides during the Christmas Tour of Homes for a long time," Thomas said. "So, it’s not necessarily a new idea, it’s just something that is not being done at Christmas only now.”

Stan Smith, who owns Wild Hearts Cowboy Carriage Rides, said he already has provided rides in Decatur for private groups participating in events such as proms, weddings, funerals and church outings. Smith’s carriage also pulled the Carnegie Carnival king and queen through the parade in February.

He has been giving carriage rides in Athens since October 2020. He grew up and lives about 7 miles west of Athens.

In addition to Bank, Grant and Jackson, streets, carriage rides in Decatur are approved for portions of Second Avenue, Holly Street, Fourth Avenue, Well Street, Ferry Street, Line Street, Oak Street, Canal Street and Lee Street.

There are 17 items listed in Decatur's code of standards for carriages. They include such things as having proper lighting for nighttime operation and limiting rides to streets approved by the city.

The horse must also have a diapering apparatus and carriages can't exceed 12 feet in length and 6 feet in width. The city also requires operators to use only healthy horses or mules and not overwork them.

Smith has provided carriage rides in Decatur only by appointment so far, but he hopes when the weather warms up to come to the city during events or busy times to offer unscheduled rides to walk-up customers.

“I do not have a set time that I’m going to come to Decatur," he said. “If I can get a couple of scheduled rides over here, we can come and then see if we pick up (unscheduled) rides."

Thomas said the rides will add to downtown.

“I think the more amenities and entertainment we have, the more people we can attract. We already have so much entertainment downtown, but this is just an added bonus,” Thomas said.

The downtown carriage ride route is in Councilman Kyle Pike’s District 2. Pike said the carriage rides are a good addition to downtown.

“Anytime we can bring another type of entertainment or tour downtown, it’s a benefit. I hope he does well. I think he will. I’ve seen online that people are really receptive to it and excited about it,” Pike said.

Pike said he would love to see Smith and his carriage as often as Smith could come to Decatur.

Smith has ridden in rodeos his entire life including competing in 15 Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions. Smith said the horse he started his business with was one of his mustangs from the competitions.

Smith currently has five horses. “They’re all broke to ride, and they’re all broke to pull (carriages).” Smith also has seven carriages.

Smith worked at Steelcase for 28 years but retired three years ago to begin providing carriage rides and work full time for his farrier business, Stan Smith Horsemanship & Farrier Services.

Last year, the price for a 15-minute ride around downtown in his wagonette was $10 per person with at least four people riding. Smith has a wedding carriage which is white with red velvet seats. For this carriage, prices were $75 for a 30-minute ride with four or fewer people. Prices may change this year.

To book a ride, Smith can be contacted on Facebook at Wild Horse Cowboy Carriage Rides or at 256-777-9379.