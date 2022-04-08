Council spends on projects not itemized in budget under 'practical-use' philosophy

Decatur's City Council has approved spending $2.3 million of unassigned funds on mostly capital projects in the first five months of fiscal 2022, including more than $100,000 for a Christmas tree, but none of the expenses were itemized for the public in the city budget approved Sept. 27.

Mayor Tab Bowling said that's how the city's budgeting philosophy works, but Councilman Billy Jackson maintained that the rationale for developing a budget is to have a guide for spending.

The council this week approved $415,443 in unbudgeted expenses that in addition to the Christmas tree included Police Department firing range gate upgrades, tennis court lights for Jimmy Johns Tennis Complex and toolboxes for the city garage. The council also approved a $3,000 allocation the Decatur Downtown Merchants Association to help fund 3rd Friday on April 15.

Jackson voted against all five projects in Monday's meeting.

“It looks like we continue to go with our wish list and just spend, spend, spend,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the city “had a big windfall of money” and the council seems to be spending without restraint.

“When you set a budget, it becomes a road map for you to follow,” Jackson said. “When you start spending money from an unassigned fund balance, you’re no longer following that road map. You’re spending on a wish list.”

Bowling said the city uses a “practical-use” budget philosophy that doesn’t earmark capital expenses. The unassigned fund is then used later to pay for capital expenses.

Bowling said he’s not surprised with Jackson’s votes or position on the budget.

“If you go back and look at the minutes, Mr. Jackson voted no on almost everything,” Bowling said. “The rest of the council is voting to take care of the city’s needs based on the way we budget.”

One of the new expenditures Jackson noted was the purchase of a 30-foot artificial Christmas tree for City Hall for $113,725.

“That’s a lot of money,” Jackson said.

Council President Jacob Ladner said the tree and possibly decorations are needed for a downtown that has been seemingly devoid of Christmas decorations in recent years.

The city is purchasing the tree from Lights of Christmas. The company will then put up, decorate, take down and store it. The city will pay about $8,000 annually for the service of putting up, taking down and storage, Ladner said.

Ladner said Kelly Thomas, executive director of Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority, "wants to decorate downtown for Christmas and get everyone in the holiday spirit."

Thomas said the city relied heavily on the neighborhoods for decorating, “but we really need more decoration in the business district.” She said she asked the council to include Christmas decorations in next year’s city budget.

Bowling said former Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski began the practical budget philosophy when he worked for the city from 2017 to 2020.

“There are a couple of ways to do budgeting,” Bowling said. “We could stick money in the budget anticipating capital projects that might not ever be purchased, but John preferred budgeting that only anticipates (operational) needs.”

Bowling said the department heads present capital needs and, if CFO Kyle Demeester says the money is available, the proposed expense is presented to the department's council liaison who gets the council president to place the items on the council agenda for approval.

“Everything is based on the council agenda and vote,” Bowling said.

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he doesn’t understand the reasoning for the old way of budgeting that listed projected capital expenses.

“We are not a bank and this is taxpayers’ money,” McMasters said. “We have the money ($20 million) required by law in (emergency) reserves so we should spend the unassigned fund balance to address needs.”

Ladner said he understands Jackson’s concerns so he’s asked Demeester “to come up with a capital needs list with priorities and show all of the fund sources.”

McMasters said he supports a capital needs list. He suggested coming up with the priority list at mid-year budget review in May.

“Maybe we can get a better pulse on where we are,” McMasters said.

Demeester said in an email that the final fiscal 2021 audit showed the city starting fiscal 2022 with $22.3 million in the unassigned fund balance.

However, that balance included $4.1 million rolled over from last year that is allocated to Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which is waiting on council to decide whether it will be renovated or demolished, and the new Fire Station 5 under construction on Danville Road Southwest.

Demeester said the unassigned fund balance now has $15.87 million available, when the rolled-over items are subtracted.

That means the city has spent about $2.3 million from the fund in the first five months of fiscal 2022.

“While the unassigned fund balance has an impact on spending decisions, again the financial position is favorable,” Demeester wrote.

Bowling said he thinks the city leadership “has done well in taking care of our needs. There will be some things added at mid-year (budget review).”

Demeester pointed out that the city also has $10.2 million available from the American Rescue Plan Act. The council went to the bond market in December for an additional $20 million, but McMasters said most of this money is already allocated for a new downtown parking deck, Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market renovations and the Sixth Avenue streetscape.

The ARPA funding “will also need to be considered at mid-year, granting our council a lot of flexibility when funding projects/department requests,” Demeester wrote.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.