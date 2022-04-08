ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tesla Fans Left Outside Cyber Rodeo

By Ellen Chang
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrTGH_0f346mwO00

Thousands of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report owners and fans showed up in Austin, eager to see CEO Elon Musk speak at his new Austin factory, only to be turned away by security.

CEO Elon Musk had said security would not be difficult, but fans were turned away by private security guards. The event had a maximum capacity of 15,000 people.

Security hired by Tesla reminded fans that the property was private and they needed to leave the location.

One guard told people, "If you're not invited, you're not getting in today. It's not gonna happen. I need everybody to leave now, please. This is private property."

Musk put on an unprecedented opening to his latest factory opening this week, wowing the crowd and attending journalists with a coordinated show of drones lighting up the Austin, Texas skies.

Elon Musk was in Austin to open his latest Gigafactory and make a major announcement at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on April 7.

Jason DeBolt, an investor in Tesla since 2013, said he was turned away from entering the first event in Austin and chose to return to his hotel.

Mark Hennings and Kelly Autridge told KXAN News that they traveled from the Cayman Islands for Mark’s 60th birthday. While they were not able to get tickets to the event, they have been Tesla owners and investors since 2012.

Daniel Rivera said he flew in from Nashville and tried to buy a ticket to the event via Twitter. Rivera said he has been the owner of four Teslas.

A small group of people petitioned Musk on Twitter to get inside the event.

The Tesla owner and investor said they did not get in, but had a good time anyway.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Austin, TX
Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Austin, TX
Business
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Owners#Private Security#Vehicles#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Kxan News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Promise a New and Futuristic Car

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report have revolutionized and continue to transform the automotive industry. Nearly 20 years after the creation of the company -- Tesla was founded in 2003-- they are finally seeing their domination and their achievements become the benchmark to be copied for both legacy carmakers and new car manufacturers.
AUSTIN, TX
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Announces Tesla Cybertruck 2023 Launch Date

During the recent opening of ‘s Giga Texas factory, Elon Musk took the stage to present the production model of the Cybertruck. Announced back in 2019, the Cybertruck was originally set for release in 2021, but after a delay, the vehicle is now set to launch sometime in 2023. Musk also issued an apology for the delay of the highly-anticipated Cybertruck. The look at the production model reveals that much of the car’s concept is retained but the handles have been removed, settling on an automatic opening system.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Jack Dorsey regrets that he’s ‘partially to blame’ for the state of the internet today

Jack Dorsey says he has regrets about the social media giant he co-founded. Dorsey, who announced plans to leave Twitter in November, recently tweeted that he feels guilty about the role the company has played in creating a centralized internet, where a small handful of companies and platforms claim an outsized proportion of users and their data. With 217 million daily users, Twitter certainly qualifies as one of those platforms, along with other tech giants like Meta, Alphabet and Amazon.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy