Hartselle Tigers keep on rolling: No. 1 team in 6A knocks off rival Decatur, 11-0

HARTSELLE — The Hartselle Tigers moved one step closer to another area championship Thursday with an 11-0 win over area rival Decatur.

The No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A used the familiar combination of dominating pitching, explosive offense and rock-solid defense to get the job done.

“That’s what we like to see. It’s hard to get beat when you do all three of those things at a high level,” head coach William Booth said.

The dominating pitching performance came from senior Caleb Pittman. The Auburn signee allowed Decatur one hit while striking out nine. He needed just 75 pitches against 18 batters in the five-inning performance.

“I just do whatever I have to do to help the team win,” Pittman said. “It is a little easier to pitch when we’re scoring runs every inning.”

Hartselle had 14 hits, including five extra base hits. The Tigers put crooked numbers on the scoreboard every inning with two runs in the first, four in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.

Bull Mizell had three doubles. It was shortstop Cade Miles, who had the game’s biggest hit with a three-run home run. It was the third home run of the season for the No. 9 hitter in the Hartselle lineup.

“We’re just trying to focus on the next game, the next inning and the next pitch,” Miles said. “That’s what we have to do to get to play for a state championship at the end of the season.”

Hartselle’s defense made just one error. That was on a high throw to first when the first baseman had to look directly in the setting sun.

“It’s fun playing defense behind our pitchers,” Miles said. “You know that if you make an error they will pick you up. We have confidence in them making great pitches and they have confidence in us that we’ll make the plays behind them.”

Mizell went 3-for-3 with his three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Miles was 2-for-3 with his home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Eli Tidwell, Greyson Howard and Cam Palahach each went 2-for-3. Tidwell and Howard both scored two runs. Palahach and Howard both had RBIs.

Hartselle (24-4) is 54-20 dating back to the start of the 2021 season. The four losses this season have come against Houston County, Georgia, 7-6, IMG Academy of Florida, 9-3, 7A Auburn, 6-1, and 6A Northridge, 11-9.

The series with the Red Raiders continues today at Decatur with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.