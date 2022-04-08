ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Sheriff’s office investigating deadly stabbing at Oildale apartment complex

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a stabbing that left a person dead and two others wounded Thursday night in Oildale.

KCSO said homicide detectives have been called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Airport Drive. Emergency crews were called to the area just before 9:15 p.m.

BPD: Man shot officer in the head with pellet gun during standoff in south Bakersfield

A KCSO spokesperson said three people were stabbed in one of the apartment units. One person was pronounced dead, and the conditions of the two others were not immediately known.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, KCSO said.

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

