WILMOT — The first meeting of Wilmot Union High School’s new ad-hoc Family Advisory Committee will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library at the school, 11112 308th Ave. “The goal of this committee is to have an open dialog with our families, so we can talk about what’s working, what we need to fix, (and) what we need to address,” said School Board President Laurie DeMoon. “There might be things we don’t even know aren’t working or things we don’t even know are working really well.”

WILMOT, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO