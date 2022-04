KANSAS CITY – No one has gotten off to the start that Steven Kwan has in their career. … Literally, no one. A five-for-five performance in the Guardians' 17-3 win over the Royals on Sunday lifted Kwan into elite territory, as he became the first player since at least 1901 to reach base 12 times in his first three career games. Pair that with his collective 3-for-5 efforts the previous two games, and he’s quickly become the focal point of Cleveland’s roster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO