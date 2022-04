A local church will host a benefit concert to raise money to help Ukrainian families affected by the war. The “Atlanta is United for Ukraine” benefit concert will take place at Shallowford Presbyterian Church at 2375 Shallowford Road on March 29 at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held in person, but also live streamed […] The post Shallowford church to host benefit concert for Ukraine  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 DAYS AGO