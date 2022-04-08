ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cooler with isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xm814_0f341pao00
Thunderstorm energy Friday Areas in red have greater potential for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon, though lightning and small hail could occur anywhere in the region.

Thursday’s high of 73 degrees in Seattle was not a record but it was the warmest day since back on Sept. 25. The average date of the first 70 degree day is April 15, so just a tad ahead of schedule.

Light rain is moving into the coast Thursday night ahead of a quick-moving cold front. Ahead of that, we’re still in the 50s and low 60s around Puget Sound at 10 p.m. after a warm day, but as the front moves inland tonight with its rain – passing Puget Sound before daybreak – temperatures will cool significantly. Expect a tenth of an inch or less of rain most areas through the morning hours.

In the afternoon Friday, we’ll be in the more unstable post-frontal environment, with cooling temperatures aloft. That combined with an expected Puget Sound convergence zone in the general Seattle-Everett region later in the day and some limited sunshine will increase instability enough to get some heavier downpours in the convergence zone (and to a less extent, elsewhere) with showers of small hail and even the possibility of lightning strikes. The current forecast model blend has about a 1-in-4 chance of a thunderstorm within earshot of Seattle and surrounding areas tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be 15-20 degrees cooler than today with low to mid 50s common.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the Cascades, a little light snow is possible from morning through mid-afternoon but a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday for the Cascades above 3,000 feet. Snowfall will become heavier at times into Friday night, particularly in the eastward extent of the Puget Sound convergence zone. Stevens Pass could be a little more favored for heavy snow than Snoqualmie Pass, but pass travelers will want to check before heading out all the way through Saturday. Expect up to a foot of snow in the locations that receive heavier snowfall with 6-12 inches a good bet elsewhere Friday evening through Saturday.

On Saturday, the lowlands will have showers and sunbreaks with highs in the 40s. I expect fewer areas of precipitation on Sunday with showers and more sunbreaks likely, though worth noting snow levels will be 500 feet or below Sunday morning so we could see some wet snow on higher hills in spots to start Sunday but with little to no accumulation expected as a general rule. However, we will watch any areas of heavier precipitation at any time this weekend as wet snow could occur briefly in lowland locations.

Next week’s forecast is somewhat uncertain, but low rain chances each day seems like a good bet but still with most of the time likely to be dry. Highs are expected to remain in the low 50s in Seattle – cooler than average.

[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KING 5

Snow possible Monday morning for the lowlands

SEATTLE — The spring-like warmth with temperatures in the 70s is already a distant memory. Sea-Tac Airport officially hit the 70-degree mark on Thursday for the first time in 2022, with a high of 73 degrees, while some areas hit the mid to upper 70s. However, significantly colder temperatures...
SEATTLE, WA
KLTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Monday afternoon/night for possible isolated storms

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Monday afternoon through Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed ALL of East Texas under a SLIGHT (15 percent chance) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A cold front and strong upper-level disturbance will begin to move into East Texas late in the afternoon hours of Monday.
TYLER, TX
WLOS.com

Code Purple issued for Friday and Saturday as cold, snow move in

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The S word is back in the forecast. A Code Purple has been issued for the Asheville area for Friday and Saturday because of the moisture and cold temperatures. The next moisture chance arrives Friday afternoon with some rain showers. Rain is expected to mix...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Oregonian

Sunday will bring showers with snow possible in parts of Oregon

The summer-like 75 degrees that Portland experienced Thursday already seems like a distant memory. A cold front moved into the Portland region Friday, bringing an almost 20-degree drop to the high temperature from Thursday to Friday. The colder weather will continue Sunday with a high around 47 degrees and a low of 38 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Snoqualmie Pass, WA
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Lightning Strikes#Winter Weather Advisory#Stevens Pass#Seattle Everett#Free Kiro 7 News
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

102 MPH winds hit resort in Colorado, another closes for entire day

"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions. Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County...
COLORADO STATE
KXLY

Snow on Sunday as a strong storm approaches – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The weather for the next couple of days in the Inland Northwest will be influenced by a powerful storm set to bring a dose of winter from Washington and Oregon to Montana and the Dakotas. Lucky for us, the Inland Northwest looks like it will only get a glancing blow from this storm, but it is still going to be quite wintry for mid-April around here for a while!
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

St. Louis weather: Rain, thunderstorms get the weekend started Friday

ST. LOUIS–A potent low-pressure system sweeps across the area Friday bringing rain, thunderstorms, and a cool down to the St. Louis region. Friday afternoon, we’ll see intervals of rain and thunderstorms, a few on the strong side, with 10-20 mph winds from the south-southeast and a high temperature of 62. Friday night, there’s some more […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Washington

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Saturday

Wintry weather walloped the Washington, D.C., area just a week ago, but this Saturday might feel closer to summer — complete with humidity, warmth and potential for storms. Storm Team4 also has a heads up for anyone with allergies: Tree pollen is high in the D.C. area. Some showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

Isolated showers overnight, mild and sunny Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today was gorgeous, warming into the mid 80s for the afternoon. Tonight we will see building clouds and temperatures cooling down to 68° overnight. We may see a few showers and storms fire up late this afternoon into the evening in eastern Polk and Highlands counties, but the will drift further […]
TAMPA, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
91K+
Followers
102K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy