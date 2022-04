Coi Leray and her father, Benzino, haven't always seen eye to eye. Following her success, the two managed to bump heads on social media quite often. The most recent issue that almost tore a wedge in their relationship was Benzino dishing out some top secret news. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star hopped on Clubhouse and told users, "She got the song with Nicki Minaj that's gonna be coming out that's gonna be crazy." What seemed like a father innocently expressing his gratitude, quickly turned into the song almost not being released.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO