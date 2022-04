Square Enix released Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch earlier this month, and while the Final Fantasy-themed kart racing game looked promising, there have been a number of problems out of the gate. Players have noticed a number of bugs, including problems with start times, matching, and more. There has also been a lot of unhappiness with the number of microtransactions present. The game's official Japanese Twitter account addressed these issues with a lengthy statement, revealing Square Enix is currently working on resolutions. However, the bug fixes will take time, and no specific window has been given for when they will release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO