ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Maggie Rogers Surrenders to Love in ‘That’s Where I Am’

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uB7Ii_0f33zZYo00

Click here to read the full article.

Maggie Rogers makes a commitment to the one she loves in new song “That’s Where I Am.” It’s the first single from her sophomore album, Surrender , which arrives July 29 via Capitol. The video for the track will drop on Friday. It was shot in New York and features some famous cameos.

In the bouncy song Rogers cowrote and produced with Kid Harpoon, she tells the story of a love interest that makes her “wish we could do this forever” though “mistakes were made.” Handclapped rhythms accent the tale of friendship turning into something more.

“It all works out in the end/Wherever you go/That’s where I am,” she sings on the buoyant chorus. “Boulders turn into sand/Wherever you go/That’s where I am.”

The follow-up to her impressive 2019 major label debut Heard It in a Past Life , Surrender was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England, and her parents’ garage.

In an album trailer , Rogers discusses Surrender . “For a long time I fought it. Resisted. Held up my fists, wanted it on my terms, in my way,” Rogers says in the clip. “This is the story of what happened when I finally gave in. When I felt it all. When I finally let go… I found peace in distortion. A chaos I could control.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Camila Cabello Faces Her Anxiety, Finds Closure With Fifth Harmony on ‘Psycho Freak’

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello wears her heart on her sleeve and faces the scar tissue of her past on “Psycho Freak.” The Familia track, which features haunting vocals from Willow, paints a picture of the Cuban-Mexican singer’s anxiety as she shares her truth in a vulnerable way. She dropped the song on Thursday at midnight, with the video premiere set for Friday morning. “Sometimes I don’t trust the way I feel/On my Instagram talkin’ bout ‘I’m healed’/Worryin’ if I still got sex appeal/Hopin’ that I don’t drive off this hill,” she sings in the first verse. On...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Announces Her Long-Awaited Debut Album With Crushing Single ‘I Burned LA Down’

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus is ready for a new chapter in her career. After several EPs and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021,  she’s announced that her debut album, The Hardest Part, is coming on July 15, and she’s introducing the LP with one of her most emotionally charged songs yet. The track, “I Burned LA Down,” is a crushing break-up ballad inspired by the end of a relationship and the lurking anxiety of California wildfires. “Living in California, you’re constantly living with this dread of wildfire season,” Cyrus said in a statement....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Latto Perform a Medley of ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Big Energy’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Latto returned to the late-night circuit Thursday, performing a medley of “Sunshine” and her chart-topping single “Big Energy” on The Tonight Show. Both tracks are featured on the Atlanta rapper’s latest studio album, 777, which dropped in late March. Decked out in a sparkling orange bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots, the 23-year-old commanded attention while backed by a full band, background singers and dancers throughout the set as she seamlessly transitioned between the mellow R&B vibes of “Sunshine” into the pop-tinged braggadocio of “Big Energy.” 777 boasts guest appearances from numerous artists, including 21 Savage, Lil...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Vince Staples’ ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ Is (Almost) His Best Record Yet

Click here to read the full article. Vince Staples was first known as a gangster rapper. But what he actually is, is a realist rapper. His music deals with violence in its most human form: ordinary, everyday, and eclipsing the vibrant sun of his native Long Beach, California. Staples isn’t about warmth; he’s deadpan and sardonic, cerebral and laconic, and cold and serene; “Momma met my daddy then they had me in the ghetto/Handed me a .38 and told me I was special,” he informs on “Magic,” from his new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart  Staples, 28, is excellent at...
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’: Camila Cabello Debuts ‘Psychofreak’ With Willow Smith

Click here to read the full article. Camila Cabello returned to Saturday Night Live with an invigorating breakup song that makes you wonder just how amicable her split with Shawn Mendes really was. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house,” Cabello sang in a vibrant ensemble on “Bam Bam,” the first single from her just-released album, Familia. Cabello turned down the lights and turned up the latex for her second performance. Willow Smith was a surprise guest, assisting with vocals, guitar, and blazer on the live...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooter Suspect Mistakenly Released From Jail Due To ‘Clerical Error’

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter in the attempted murder of Lady Gaga’s dog walker was released from jail Wednesday due to a “clerical error,” and authorities have asked for the public’s help finding him again. James Howard Jackson, 19, was sprung from custody at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website states, with the reason for the release listed as his case being “dismissed.” “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the inadvertent release from custody of defendant James Howard Jackson,” the department said in a statement. “Defendant Jackson attended court proceedings at...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Jimmy Kimmel Tees Off on ‘Snowflake’ and ‘Sociopath’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Reporting Joke to Capitol Police

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Wednesday that she reported Jimmy Kimmel to the Capitol Police for a joke he made at her expense. Kimmel kept going after the conspiracy theorist from Georgia on Thursday night, repeating the joke, calling her a “sociopath” and “snowflake,” and wondering why someone who has called for the death of politicians is suddenly “dialing 911 because she got made fun of.” “Once again I find myself in the middle of a brouhaha, I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics,” Kimmel said before...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Peter Gabriel
Person
Kid Harpoon
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
J Cole
Rolling Stone

How Joe Manchin Knifed the Democrats — and Bailed on Saving Democracy

Click here to read the full article. “Giddy” is not a word people use to describe Jon Tester. The towering senior U.S. senator from Montana is blunt and pragmatic. In the halls of Congress, he’s one of the last surviving rural Democrats. When he’s not in Washington, D.C., Tester runs a dirt farm in Montana that’s been in his family for three generations.  A dirt-farming rural Democrat knows better than to overhype. So it came as a surprise when, one day this winter, Tester showed up visibly excited at the office of his friend Michael Bennet, one of Colorado’s two Democratic...
MONTANA STATE
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#New York City#Capitol#Electric Lady Studios#Real World Studios#Rolling Stone Fka Twigs#Yung Lean Couple Up#J Cole Cross#Swanky London
Rolling Stone

How Facebook Tried to Ratfuck TikTok

Click here to read the full article. Media coverage of TikTok often centers on parents being absolutely scared shitless of what their kids are doing on the app — from the Devious Licks trend, in which parents were warned that their children were destroying school property en masse, to National Shoot Up Your School Day, a baseless hoax that postulated TikTokers were telling children to avoid school on a certain day due to a prospective mass shooting event. Most of the time, there’s little evidence to support there’s any truth behind these “trends,” yet news outlets breathlessly report on them....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

First Ladies of Disco to Deliver Nostalgic Evening of Soul, Club Hits on Retro Music Box Tour

Click here to read the full article. The First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is hitting the road this summer, bringing the glamour of Studio 54 and the thrill of sweaty nightclub dance floors to audiences across the United States with an evening of live music led by some of the biggest hitmakers of yesteryear. Billed as an night jam-packed with hits from the Seventies through the Nineties spanning soul, pop, R&B and dance charts, the First Ladies of Disco Retro Music Box Tour is helmed by three groundbreaking female performers and songwriters from the disco era: Norma J....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Weekend Update on Will Smith Ban From Oscars: ‘Is That a Punishment?’

Click here to read the full article. Weekend Update tackled the confirmation of new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Will Smith’s 10-year Oscar ban on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. “Justice Jackson was honored Friday at a White House ceremony and said ‘We have come a long way toward perfecting our union,’ which is a direct quote from Ben Affleck’s proposal to J. Lo,” Colin Jost quipped. After touching on Mitch McConnell and Tom Cotton’s reaction to Jackson’s confirmation, Weekend Update noted that Barack Obama returned to the White House this week for the first time in five...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Jack Johnson Tries to Cut Through the Noise on New Song ‘One Step Ahead’

Click here to read the full article. Jack Johnson has released a new song, “One Step Ahead,” which will appear on his first new album in five years, Meet the Moonlight, set to arrive June 24 via Brushfire/Republic Records. Johnson made Meet the Moonlight with celebrated producer Blake Mills, and “One Step Ahead” pairs Johnson’s plucky, laidback songwriting style with Mills’ talent for creating texturally rich, but not crowded soundscapes. “Never mind all the noise going through your head,” Johnson sings on the hook, “Because every time we talk we say/The same things that we’ve said.” In a press bio, Johnson explained...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Seventeen Embrace a Beatific Vibe as They Tease First English-Language Single ‘Darl+ing’

Click here to read the full article. K-pop stars Seventeen have released a teaser for their first English-language single, “Darl+ing, which is set to arrive next week, April 15.  The preview includes a short video clip with what’s ostensibly a snippet of the new song — a cinematic build-up with soaring big piano chords and some pounding electro-pop percussion. The music plays as the camera pans over a bright yellow moodboard packed with smiley faces, photographs, a prominent picture of a sunflower, and more.  Along with being their first English-language single, “Darl+ing” will mark Seventeen’s first proper release of 2022. The track...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Texas Woman Charged With Murder for ‘Self-Induced Abortion’

Click here to read the full article. A 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested and charged with murder Thursday after allegedly performing a “self-induced abortion.” Lizelle Herrera remained in custody with a bond set at $500,000 after “intentionally and knowingly cause[d] the death of an individual by self-induced abortion,” the Starr County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.  Herrera’s arrest comes seven months after Texas’ SB8 (or the “Heartbeat Act”) went into effect, a law that bans abortions after six weeks, or before when many women would realize they’re pregnant. SB8 — the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the U.S. and the...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

FKJ Previews New ‘Vincent’ LP With Carlos Santana-Assisted ‘Greener’

Click here to read the full article. It doesn’t get greener than this: On Thursday, FKJ (multi-instrumentalist French Kiwi Juice) released his single “Greener,” and it features the iconic guitar strums of Carlos Santana. Its video follows FKJ’s Vincent Fenton singing among trees and nature, matching the song’s title. “You think you’ll like it/You say it’s your thing/Wait until you open it (greener, greener),” sings Fenton. “The gift that everybody wants (greener, greener)/Sorry, I must say you’re wrong/’Cause it’s always greener on the other side.” Fenton — who’s featured on Masego’s viral “Tadow” — said in a statement that the track “wrote...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy