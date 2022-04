One of the most famous Canadian singers with a great sweet and magical voice is Joni Mitchell, who is one of the Grammy Award winners and has also been featured in the Roll Hall of Fame and also in the Rock. We are not the one to brag only but also to add that Rolling Stone has called her to be one of the most famous and greatest songwriters that Canada and the world have ever come across and will ever come across.

