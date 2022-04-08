Bridgnorth's Stourbridge Road 'is like Silverstone' due to speeding drivers

A trucker member of the so-called “People’s Convoy” apparently can’t hack it in D.C. traffic and engaged in a little road rage on Monday afternoon, getting out of his truck to confront a driver and punch his window. During his own live stream, truck driver John Bigard, host of the OTR Survival YouTube channel, was seen getting out of his vehicle on U.S. 395 and confronting a driver who seemingly attempted to merge from a far left lane towards an exit. At one point, Bigard was seen yelling at the driver before repeatedly striking the driver side window of the silver car. Upon getting back into his truck, the convoy trucker appeared to mock the driver’s accent while calling him a “fucking idiot.” People’s Convoy organizers and the D.C. metro police didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the incident. This was not the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy’s first episode of road rage, as they have been spitefully boxing in cars in response to drivers giving them the middle finger. “We will continue to address any violations of the law while we maintain the free flow of traffic,” a Maryland State Police official told The Daily Beast Monday morning.

ACCIDENTS ・ 27 DAYS AGO