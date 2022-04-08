ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgnorth's Stourbridge Road 'is like Silverstone' due to speeding drivers

By Paul Jenkins
Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of a road in Bridgnorth likened to Silverstone are set to meet councillors to discuss their concerns over speeding drivers. It follows a number of incidents and near misses and a crash last month which saw a vehicle end up on its roof. People living in Stourbridge Road...

