Veterans in Dutchess County will learn to maintain financial health at a series of free seminars being conducted by the comptroller. Comptroller Robin Lois is partnering with Hudson River Housing and VetZero to reach out to veterans and provide them with information about how to properly manage their money. The free seminars will focus on making and following a budget, how to file income taxes and ways to increase your credit score. The series will also inform veterans how to utilize government services that are specifically available to veterans.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO