It can be difficult donating money to a global cause when you’re not sure if your contribution is going to the right place, or if the charity accepts your local currency. Nevertheless, there are more than a handful of reputable, long-established organisations whose network extends across multiple countries – including Japan – that work to provide aid for multiple causes. This includes efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines to places with low supplies, support for human trafficking victims, and aid for Syrian refugees as well as emergency relief for people affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Here are five big charities you can donate to now with Japanese yen.

