The new Osmonds musical delighted fans as it took them back in time on the Grand Stage in Wolverhampton. Seen through the eyes of a fan, written by Jay Osmond and narrated by his character throughout the show, the show is the tale of how the family went from riding high as the most popular pop group in the world to nearly tumbling down due to one poor business decision.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 26 DAYS AGO