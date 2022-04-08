ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

William Byron wins NASCAR truck race at Martinsville Speedway

By Colleen Guerry, Jermaine Ferrell
 3 days ago

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – On Thursday night, William Byron proved at the Martinsville Speedway that he hadn’t forgotten how to drive a truck.

As he made his second start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series since 2016 — after a blown engine knocked him out of last year’s Nashville race — Byron parlayed perfect pit strategy into a decisive victory in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 at the Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, April 7, according to NASCAR .

In his last full season in the series in 2016, Byron won seven races before moving on to the Xfinity Series and finally to the Cup Series.

Race fans asked to follow VDOT signs around Martinsville Speedway

With Kevin “Bono” Manion on his pit box, along with input from Cup crew chief Rudy Fugle, Byron brought his No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet to pit road for the final time on Lap 83 of 200, taking over the lead when the trucks ahead of him pitted at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 104.

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, N.C., led all but two of the final 96 laps, beating runner-up Johnny Sauter to the finish line by 1.138 seconds. Kyle Busch came in third, followed by John Hunter Nemechek and defending series champion Ben Rhodes.

“It was a lot of fun. Great crowd here at Martinsville. I’ve never won a race at Martinsville and struggled here when I was in late models,” said Byron, who already had a Cup victory at Atlanta this season. “Yeah, just awesome to get the win tonight — a great truck tonight, the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet. Thanks to Spire, all the guys back at their shop. They don’t have a lot of guys, and they do it right, obviously. It was fun to work with Bono, have a little help from Rudy. Obviously, he knows the trucks pretty well.”

Race fans asked to follow VDOT signs around Martinsville Speedway

The race was also a homecoming for 2016 series champion Sauter, who made his second start of the season driving a ThorSport Racing Toyota for the first time since last year, his last full-time season with the organization.

Junior Joiner, long-time crew chief for Matt Crafton, retired from full-time competition at the end of the 2021 season, but returned to call the race for Sauter.

“I told Joiner today, I said don’t listen to me when I give you feedback on the first run,” Sauter said. “I called for an adjustment, and I shouldn’t have. I thought we fired off tremendous and just got a little too tight there at the two-thirds mark of the corner.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Martinsville Speedway 75th Anniversary

“It was the first in-house chassis, in-house body for ThorSport,” he added. “To come home second was pretty solid.”

Sauter chased Byron after the final restart with 36 laps left, but he couldn’t catch up with the speed of Byron’s Silverado.

The race included 11 cautions for 71 laps. Zane Smith won the first stage wire-to-wire while Rhodes claimed the second-stage win. Chandler Smith, Crafton, Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, and Tyler Ankrun finished sixth through 10th, respectively.

At this time, Rhodes leads the NCWTS standings by four points over second-place Chandler Smith.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 1

Motorious

ARCA Hauler Driver Killed In Horrific Crash

A horrific crash in Texas killed David Gilliland Racing hauler driver Steven Stotts and injured three other people. The aftermath of the accident, which happened at 4:25 am on March 8 on Interstate 20 just outside Longview, Texas, looks absolutely horrific. It’s just another reminder of how powerful big trucks are and the deadly consequences which can unfold when things go out of control.
LONGVIEW, TX
NBC Sports

Martinsville Cup results, points

After leading a race-best 212 laps, William Byron held off an overtime charge from Joey Logano to win at Martinsville Speedway Saturday night. Byron picked up his fourth career win and becomes the first repeat winner of the season. Logano stayed even with the No. 24 Chevrolet through Turn 1 after restarting on the outside of the front row, but Byron quickly pulled away for the victory.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
