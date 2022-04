Click here to read the full article. NEW YORK — “I grew up romanticizing retail,” said Israeli-born entrepreneur Tal Zvi Nathanel. “My mom was a window dresser. She used to show me pictures of storefronts from all over the world, and my father was a diamond jeweler. I grew up in a house that really valued design and fashion.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening So when Nathanel moved to New York in 2012, “I was excited, like a kid going...

RETAIL ・ 17 DAYS AGO