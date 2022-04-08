Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for downed trees and powerlines on roadways. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Snow diminishing to showers or flurries by late afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches below 1000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in some locations. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and powerlines due to the weight of the snow.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO