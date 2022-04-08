Flood Advisory issued for Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Mississippi, Pemiscot and southeastern Dunklin Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hornersville, or 7 miles northeast of Leachville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Gosnell, Manila, Hayti, Steele, Senath, Cardwell, Hornersville, Hayti Heights, Arbyrd, Cooter, Wardell, Bolton, Deering, Holland, Bragg City, Pascola, Calumet, Buckeye and Arkmo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
